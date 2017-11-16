It’s the season of giving thanks, and at the Harley-Davidson Museum®, we’re grateful for Milwaukee motors, Bike Nights and you. Come down to MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant as our Bike Night series moves indoors and say hi to old friends or make new ones. Veterans Appreciation Bike Night will feature live music by Guitars for Vets ’ Kharma Shotgun with extraordinary musical guests. In the spirit of giving thanks, the Harley-Davidson Military and Veterans Groups will make a special presentation to USO Wisconsin. MOTOR will be turning out food and drink specials. And, as always, the H-D Museum™ will be giving away unique Harley-Davidson® merchandise with our celebrated raffles.