Veterans Appreciation Bike Night
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
It’s the season of giving thanks, and at the Harley-Davidson Museum®, we’re grateful for Milwaukee motors, Bike Nights and you. Come down to MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant as our Bike Night series moves indoors and say hi to old friends or make new ones. Veterans Appreciation Bike Night will feature live music by Guitars for Vets’ Kharma Shotgun with extraordinary musical guests. In the spirit of giving thanks, the Harley-Davidson Military and Veterans Groups will make a special presentation to USO Wisconsin. MOTOR will be turning out food and drink specials. And, as always, the H-D Museum™ will be giving away unique Harley-Davidson® merchandise with our celebrated raffles.