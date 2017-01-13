Village Playhouse Auditions for "A Doll's House"

Event time: Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. January 16th and 17th

"A Doll’s House", the classic by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Frank McGuinness. Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. January 16th and 17th at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. The principals consist of 3 men and 2 women. There will be a need for an additional 2 adults and 2 children (7-10 yrs old). Audition will consist of reading from the scripts. A prepared monologue is suggested but not required.

