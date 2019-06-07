Village Playhouse presents: 34th Annual Original One Act Festival

The Village Playhouse’s Original One Act Festival has been an ongoing project for over 30 years. The festival is intended to give playwrights a means to see their work move from the paper to the stage. Working together, a playwright, a director, a cast, and a crew develop and polish scripts for presentation to an audience over the course of three weekends.

The Village Playhouse is proud to have been the first (and we like to think the best) to implement the concept of an original one act play festival here in Wisconsin.

Performances:

Performance Dates Time June 7, 2019 7:30 PM June 8, 2019 7:30 PM June 14, 2019 7:30 PM June 15, 2019 7:30 PM June 16, 2019 2:00 PM June 21, 2019 7:30 PM June 22, 2019 7:30 PM June 23, 2019 2:00 PM

Tickets:

Tickets can be reserved by emailing oneactfestival@villageplayhouse.org, or calling 414.207.4879.

Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets.

$15 for students and seniors, $17 for adults.

Ask about special pricing for groups of 10 or more. Village Playhouse members receive half price tickets for opening night performances. Contact us for details on becoming a member.

Were you involved in the 1978-1979 Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa’s first season? Then you are invited to attend any production in our 40th season, at no charge. Email or call us to reserve your ticket!