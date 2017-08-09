Village Playhouse presents "everyone’s stories are true"

Event time: August 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 at 7:30pm. A 2:00pm matinee will be held on Sunday, August 27.

The Village Playhouse kicks off their theme of “Labor of Love” with author/poet/playwright Sabley Sabin’s three act play, “everyone’s stories are true,

Price: Tickets are $17 (adults) and $15 (seniors/students). Group rate of $14 per person is available for groups of ten or more. Seats may be reserved by calling (414) 207-4VPW or by emailing everyonesstories@villageplayhouse.org. Tickets are also available for purchase online at brownpapertickets.com.