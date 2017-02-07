Village Playhouse presents "She Kills Monsters"

Event time: February 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 at 7:30pm. A 2:00pm matinee will be held on Sunday, February 26.

Village Playhouse Presents High-Octane Romp Into The Fantasy of “She Kills Monsters”

The Village Playhouse presents a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games with their upcoming production of She Kills Monsters opening Friday, February 10, for a three-week run at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis.

Qui Nguyen’s fantastical comedy details the quest of Agnes Evans (played by Lauren Heinen), a high school teacher unable to quell her grief over her younger sister Tilly (Andrea Roedel-Schroeder), who died at 15 in a car crash in which their parents were also killed. Finding the playbook Tilly created for her deep involvement in Dungeons & Dragons, Agnes persuades a student to preside as dungeon master and allow Agnes belatedly to enter Tilly’s fantasy world.

Tickets are $17 (adults) and $15 (seniors/students). Group rate of $14 per person is available for groups of ten or more. Seats may be reserved by calling 414 207-4VPW or by emailing shekillsmonsters@villageplayhouse.org. Tickets are also available for purchase online at brownpapertickets.com.

More information can be found on the Village Playhouse website at www.VillagePlayhouse.org or the Inspiration Studios website: www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.