What a great season it’s been for upstart neighborhood festivals in Milwaukee. Just weeks after Walker’s Point hosted its inaugural Fifth Street Festival, Vliet Street prepares for its first Vliet Street Fall Festival. From Hawley Road to 54th Street, the street will be lined with art, craft makers and food trucks. Artists Working in Education will offer an art station for kids to make their own pieces, and there will also be cookie decorating and a “Slime Station” for kids that want to get messy. In addition to live music from students from the West End Conservatory and bands like Negative Positive and The Thriftones, there will be live metalworking demonstrations from Milwaukee Blacksmith.