Vocal auditions for the Belle Ensemble (June 4 & June 5)

The Belle Ensemble, a singers' collective founded by Nick Barootian, announces auditions for the 2017-18 season. Entering its third full season as a professional vocal ensemble, the group will present concerts from the classical and contemporary repertoire in Racine and Kenosha venues as well as two bistro-style evenings of Italian and French music in the private performance space at Uncorkt, a Racine wine bar.

For audition requirements, and to request an audition appointment, please send an e-mail to Nick at belleensembleracine@gmail.com. Please include a cover message and attach a brief résumé of education and performance history.

https://www.belleensemble.org/Auditions.php

