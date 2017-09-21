Voces de Resistencia: Contemporary Latinx Artists

Event time: September 22 – October 13 Opening Reception: September 22, 5-8pm / Artist Talk at 7pm. Hours Mon-Wed, noon – 5pm Thursdays, noon – 7pm Fridays, noon – 5pm Sat-Sun, closed

Art has the power to confront, challenge, and converse with the political world around us. Throughout time, artwork has been used as an activist platform, as way to express opinion, support, and opposition. Voces de Resistencia: Contemporary Latinx Activist Artists showcases work by local and national Latinx artists who have created artwork in response to politics, social movements, immigration, borders, and cultural identity. Join us in the celebration of these national and local activist artists and the powerful messages their work conveys.

Exhibiting Artists: Jesus and Melanie Cervantes of Dignidad Rebelde, Voces de los Artistas (featuring work by Jeanette Arellano, Claudio Marinez, and other Milwaukee-based artists in the Voces de la Frontera art affinity group), Isa Cortes, and the Young People’s Resistance Committee (YPRC) / El Comité de Resistencia Juvenil – el comité de propaganda de YPRC.