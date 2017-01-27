Voices of Leadership event featuring Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
Event time: 7:30-10:00am
Shiza Shahid, co-founder of the Malala Fund, led a global campaign tapping into the power of one woman’s courage. She will present on the topic of overcoming fear and developing courage to lead change.
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit: mtmary.edu/vol
Price: Tickets are $35 each. Purchase online at the event page or at the door.
