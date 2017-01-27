Voices of Leadership event featuring Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid

Event time: 7:30-10:00am

Shiza Shahid, co-founder of the Malala Fund, led a global campaign tapping into the power of one woman’s courage. She will present on the topic of overcoming fear and developing courage to lead change.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit: mtmary.edu/vol

Price: Tickets are $35 each. Purchase online at the event page or at the door.