Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer

What drives success? How can you position yourself to maximize your potential? NASCAR driver and Stanford University STEM graduate Julia Landauer addresses these issues during her keynote presentation at Mount Mary’s Voices of Leadership event on March 14.

A graduate of Stanford University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Science, Technology, and Society, Julia is a two-time champion NASCAR racer and was a contestant on season 26 of CBS’ reality TV show Survivor. She has collaborated with Spotify, Disney/Pixar, and Girlboss Radio, and she has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg and espnW.

As Julia continues to develop her career and brand on and off the track, she uses her platform to advocate for STEM education and women’s empowerment. Her speech, “Can Nice Girls Win (Races)?” is part of a leadership event bringing together and engaging Milwaukee’s professional community around topics and ideas that underscore the mission of Mount Mary University.