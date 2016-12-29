The Wailers w/Recalcitrant, Spare Change Trio, The Dillweeds, Rust Belt, Mountains On The Moon & DJ Robert G from 91.7FM WMSE (all-ages, 8pm), Survive Paint Wars w/Deorro, Dirty Audio, Riggi & Piros, Jay Silva & Garabatto (all-ages, 8pm)

Pity the janitors who have to clean up after these things. For their periodic Paint Wars parties at the Rave, Stella Spark Events floods the crowd with neon paint, making the venue look like the set of an early ’90s Nickelodeon game show. Headlining this big sloppy mess this time around will be Los Angeles DJ Deorro, an electro-house enthusiast who has collaborated with artists like Steve Aoki, Diplo, R3hab and Chris Brown on his recent singles. Expect him to bring his usual mammoth light show with him. http://stellarsparkevents.com/event/paint-wars-01-21-17/