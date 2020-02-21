Featuring James Pickering & Hannah Shay. With determination (and a bullhorn), elderly Peter Michaels is on a mission to save the loons of Lake Winnipesaukee, who are dying in record numbers. His summer expectations are thwarted by Sarah, a townie teenager hired to clean the house next door. While the two initially grate on each other, they slowly forge a unique intergenerational bond, opening up one tentative moment at a time and encouraging each other to truly acknowledge their loneliness and loss. This World Premiere by Wisconsin writer Erica Berman is a humorous and poignant tale of two individuals learning to take back control of their lives. Performances are Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets cost $40.