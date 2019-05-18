Green Bay Packers Defensive Tackle, Kenny Clark, will be in Milwaukee Saturday, May 18, 2019 as the Walk Leader for Next Door’s largest community event of the year – the Walk for Children. Clark will lead the crowd on a one-mile, parade-style Walk followed by a block party featuring stage entertainment with Clark, a DJ, prizes, free books for kids, family-friendly games/activities and lunch. Some of the participating organizations include: Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Milwaukee Public Museum and Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. The proceeds from the Walk for Children benefit Next Door’s critical early childhood education programming for Milwaukee children living in poverty.