Walk To End Alzheimer's - Milwaukee County
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us in Milwaukee County at Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, on September 16 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 8 am with the Walk kicking off at 10 am. Register and fundraise online at www.alz.org/walk. Find online tools and ideas to raise funds, form a team, or support a walker. Join the fight for Alzheimer's first survivor. Call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 for more information.