Walk To End Alzheimer's - Milwaukee County

Join us in Milwaukee County at Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, on September 16 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 8 am with the Walk kicking off at 10 am. Register and fundraise online at www.alz.org/walk. Find online tools and ideas to raise funds, form a team, or support a walker. Join the fight for Alzheimer's first survivor. Call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 for more information.