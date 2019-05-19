Walk Off The Earth w/Gabriela Bee (of the Eh Bee Family)

Walk Off the Earth’s brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, “Red Hands,” “Fire In My Soul” and “Rule The World” (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world (Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero & Steve Aoki). Their independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic and awe-inspiring creativity has catapulted Walk Off the Earth into new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.

Every online ticket purchase comes with one physical copy of Walk Off The Earth’s upcoming album. You will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem your album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per online ticket. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.