we will be meeting at 3:00pm INSIDE the foodcourt on the second floor of Mayfair Mall. We've got some activities planned at the mall, then we will march to the Wauwatosa police station.

We demand that the Wauwatosa Chief of Police Barry Weber resign and that Officer Joseph Mensah be terminated and convicted.

We won't stop until we get justice.

#nojusticenopeace

#theethree