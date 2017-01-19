Off the Wall Theatre presents: Women of Troy by Euripides

Off The Wall Theatre 127 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm

n a modern translation by Dale Gutzman

John Angelos, Marilyn Johnson

and

OFF THE WALL THEATRE

proudly present

A play of important Political and Social impact!

A play exploring the rights of Women and the fate of Women and Children in War!

A play of Historic Stature and Beauty!

A play as Timely as today's headlines!

Price: $25

Info
Off The Wall Theatre 127 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Theater & Dance
