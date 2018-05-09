Walter Salas-Humara (Silos) w/John Sieger (Semi-Twang) & Dean Schlabowske (Waco Brothers)

WALTER SALAS-HUMARA (SILOS), JOHN SIEGER (SEMI-TWANG), DEAN SCHLABOWSKE (WACO BROTHERS)-- WEDNESDAY, MAY 9TH 8PM

$15.00

Walter will have a new album entitled WALTERIO out this May. He will have LPs & CDs with him on the road and will be performing many new songs from the album.

He's joined on stage by Milwaukee musical giants- John Sieger and Dean Schlabowske, singing their timeless songs and telling great stories.

Details, details-- waltersalashumara.com