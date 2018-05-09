Walter Salas-Humara (Silos) w/John Sieger (Semi-Twang) & Dean Schlabowske (Waco Brothers)
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
WALTER SALAS-HUMARA (SILOS), JOHN SIEGER (SEMI-TWANG), DEAN SCHLABOWSKE (WACO BROTHERS)-- WEDNESDAY, MAY 9TH 8PM
$15.00
Walter will have a new album entitled WALTERIO out this May. He will have LPs & CDs with him on the road and will be performing many new songs from the album.
He's joined on stage by Milwaukee musical giants- John Sieger and Dean Schlabowske, singing their timeless songs and telling great stories.
Details, details-- waltersalashumara.com
