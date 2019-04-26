Wapatui
The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
"Wapatui is a mixture of many styles of music. We play what we feel is fun. It's party music people, and the musicians are some of Wisconsin's finest."
Their description of themselves is exactly true. A really fun, versatile band with musicians from many other groups. This band knows how to have a good time. With all of the members good vocalists, the harmonies are fantastic!
