Warren Miller’s "Face of Winter"

The late, great Warren Miller taught us all how to love the unadulterated and harsh joys of winter by creating and capturing the magic of skiing. This year, new and veteran athletes alike pay tribute to the man who started it all in Face of Winter, the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment (WME), presented by Volkswagen.

In this 69th chapter, WME visits some of Warren’s favorite locations, from Engleberg to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand, Washington and more. Watch as world-class athletes such as Anna Segal, Dash Longe, Forrest Jillson, Amie Engerbretson, Simon Hillis, Seth Wescott, Jim Ryan, Jess McMillan, and others carve the faces of remote mountain ranges and pursue the thrills of a life lived in high places.