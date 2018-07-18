Washington Park Wednesdays: Nurture the Nature with Urban Ecology Center
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Come celebrate the Urban Ecology Center's years of great work in the park at the Washington Park Wednesdays concert series, a weekly concert series at the Washington Park Bandshell! Enjoy music, food, and activities for all ages. Presented by Washington Park Neighbors. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/wpwmke/
