Water Ski Show with Beer Garden on Pewaukee Lake

Every THURSDAY this FREE and Family-Friendly show features the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club putting on their 2018 show "#Throwback Thursday, Skiing Through the Decades", showcasing the daring waterskiing skills of the local team members. New this year is the addition of the Winnebeergo Beer Garden, a 1984 Winnebago pouring a rotation of eight unique Wisconsin craft brews. Come watch the free show while trying some unique beers on the shore of Pewaukee Lake at sunset!