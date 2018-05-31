Water Ski Show with Beer Garden on Pewaukee Lake
Pewaukee Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
Every THURSDAY this FREE and Family-Friendly show features the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club putting on their 2018 show "#Throwback Thursday, Skiing Through the Decades", showcasing the daring waterskiing skills of the local team members. New this year is the addition of the Winnebeergo Beer Garden, a 1984 Winnebago pouring a rotation of eight unique Wisconsin craft brews. Come watch the free show while trying some unique beers on the shore of Pewaukee Lake at sunset!
Info
