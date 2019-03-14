Thursdays, March 14th - May 2nd, 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

Learn the foundations of creating a strong painting. Class will cover color mixing, drawing for watercolor painting and expressive brushwork. Beginners welcome. A supply list is available online at https://www.ramart.org/content/watercolor-simplified

Fee: $120 RAM Members; $150 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.