Watercolor Studio

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

6 Weeks, March 6 - April 10

Tuesdays, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Fee: $116.00 Member Fee: $93.00

Use a variety of techniques guaranteed to take the fear out of watercolor painting. Through demos and individual instruction, gain a greater knowledge of the media and continue to grow as a painter. All levels are welcome.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Classes are held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
262-636-9177
