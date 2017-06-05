Waterfront Wednesdays: Burgundy Ties (6pm)

Pewaukee Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072

Event time: 6-8:30pm

Welcome to our first week of Habush Habush and Rottier - Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series!

This week featuring the

Classic Rock Sounds of 33 RPM!

Pewaukee Lakefront

6:00 -8:30pm

No carry in of alcohol allowed.  Beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase.

Concerts may be cancelled last minute due to weather. 

Price: free

