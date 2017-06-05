Waterfront Wednesdays: Burgundy Ties (6pm)
Pewaukee Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
Event time: 6-8:30pm
Welcome to our first week of Habush Habush and Rottier - Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series!
This week featuring the
Classic Rock Sounds of 33 RPM!
Pewaukee Lakefront
6:00 -8:30pm
No carry in of alcohol allowed. Beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase.
Concerts may be cancelled last minute due to weather.
Price: free
Info
Live Music/Performance