Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm)

Google Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00

Pewaukee Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072

Event time: 6-8:30pm

Welcome to our first week of Habush Habush and Rottier - Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series!

This week featuring the

Classic Rock Sounds of 33 RPM!

Pewaukee Lakefront

6:00 -8:30pm

No carry in of alcohol allowed.  Beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase.

Concerts may be cancelled last minute due to weather.

Info
Pewaukee Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Waterfront Wednesdays: Pat McCurdy (6pm) - 2017-08-02 00:00:00