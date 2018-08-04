Watermedia Demo & Lecture

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Watermedia Demo & Lecture

Saturday, August 4th 12:oo pm – 1:30pm

Watermedia: Golden Acrylics and Contemporary Watercolor

A new world of contemporary watercolor is opening up using acrylic grounds to liberate watercolor from behind the glass. This 90 minute overview covers acrylic grounds for acrylic & watercolor, the amazing affects you get and the application to a variety of surfaces. Grounds, Fluid and High Flow acrylics and QoR watercolors are highlighted with many new examples and FREE SAMPLES. Free

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
262-605-4745
