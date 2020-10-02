Waukesha BLM Protest

Hello my fellow BLM protestors! This protest will specifically be stationary for those who may not be able to walk or stand for long periods of time! - You are welcome to move around and go farther down the street but otherwise we are in one spot.

We will be taking over main street in downtown Waukesha. On Fridays it gets quite busy down there and there is apparently still Friday Night Live happening as I've been told by other planners. We will be spread out so people can still use the sidewalk but can't avoid us. It's easy for people to just look the other way when they're in their cars driving by. But they can't really do that when you're standing right in front of them can they?

When everyone arrives we will lead you to where the "station" is going to be. At this station we will have water, disposable masks and hand sanitizer. I have a few signs I will be bringing that I will not be able to hold that other people are welcome to hold if you can't bring your own!

This is a peaceful protest and we need to be careful, we have to make sure we are on the sidewalks or in barricaded public areas. We need to make sure we are not on private property. (For example the antique store has some space in front of the doors, that is private property) - Also please know that you will most likely be getting close to people who may not be wearing masks as they walk by. As well as getting close in general. While we are outdoors it can still be a very valid concern for some!

We will be meeting in the parking lot behind main street (NW Barstow and Bank St). Waiting until about 4ish so everyone has plenty of time to arrive. But seeing we are stationary you'll be able to catch up. You'll be able to find me in black leggings with fruits on them in front of a bright red car. I

Feel free to bring any snacks if you'd like! - Makes sure you have water even though we are providing some! - Bring your friends and family!

Hope to see you there!