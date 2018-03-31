Wauwatosa Mayfair Easter Egg Hunt
Wisconsin Avenue Park 10300 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Please join the Wauwatosa Mayfair Rotary Club as it celebrates the tradition of hunting for Easter eggs on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Hunt begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. SHARP
Children ages 9 and under may participate in the "hunt."
Prizes and refreshments will be provided for all children, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny!
The hunt will be outdoors so please prepare for sun, rain or even snow!
Remember to bring boots in case it is muddy and a basket or bag for your goodies.
The Wauwatosa Mayfair Rotary Club looks forward to seeing you there!