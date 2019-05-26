WAVE benefit: "Peace Thru Music" - John Lennon Tribute w/many acts

The music of John Lennon comes to life with upwards of 20 of Milwaukee’s finest musical acts taking part to help raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Benefit for Wisconsin’s Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) & The National Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence! Join us this Memorial Day eve for a fun night of great music by one of the masters! Musical acts taking part include:

Mike Fredrickson & the Gentlemen Loafers

Acoustic Blu

Sam Llanas

Hollywood Props

Members of Semi Twang

The Hanson Family

Heidi Spencer

Alan Cote

Mrs. Fun

The Form

Plaisted / Vittone

Chris Haise Band

The Johnston Brothers

The Tritonics

Layers & Layers

Litmus Vinyl

The Riverwest Aces

N. Regent