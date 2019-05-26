WAVE benefit: "Peace Thru Music" - John Lennon Tribute w/many acts
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
The music of John Lennon comes to life with upwards of 20 of Milwaukee’s finest musical acts taking part to help raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Benefit for Wisconsin’s Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) & The National Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence! Join us this Memorial Day eve for a fun night of great music by one of the masters! Musical acts taking part include:
Mike Fredrickson & the Gentlemen Loafers
Acoustic Blu
Sam Llanas
Hollywood Props
Members of Semi Twang
The Hanson Family
Heidi Spencer
Alan Cote
Mrs. Fun
The Form
Plaisted / Vittone
Chris Haise Band
The Johnston Brothers
The Tritonics
Layers & Layers
Litmus Vinyl
The Riverwest Aces
N. Regent