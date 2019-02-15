Wavy V record release show w/Warhola Cats & Soda Road

WAVY V RECORD RELEASE SHOW WITH WARHOLA CATS AND SODA ROAD- FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH 8PM

More Info

$5 advance tickets available by clicking HERE or $7 at the door.

WAVY V (pronounced “way-vee vee”) is a six-piece chamber pop band based in Milwaukee, WI. Their intricate, psychedelia-tinged arrangements take unexpected turns around multi-instrumental and vocal harmonies. This concert celebrates the release of their second 7-inch, A, the follow-up to the previously released W.

Warhola Cats is a four-piece indie pop group based in Milwaukee, WI. Their lyrical baroque pop music inhabits existential landscapes, varying from haunting torch processions to topical ruminations on local themes.

Highlighting a melodic and distinctly earthy expression of pop songwriting, Soda Road is a rock-folk trio based in Milwaukee, WI. Medium-bodied and ageworthy, Soda Road's notes of melancholy are balanced with casual humor and grounded in a driving rhythm section.