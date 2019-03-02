We Banjo 3 is one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years. Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and beautiful harmonies, this Galway and Nashville based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, who collectively hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles and are among the most revered musicians in Ireland today.