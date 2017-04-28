WebsterX: Daymares album release show
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
presents
WebsterX:
Daymares Album Release Show
Friday, May 26
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Sam Ahmed, also known as WebsterX, is a recording artist from Milwaukee. Entrenched in his music, WebsterX delivers a message of hope with stories from his path to finding his own identity. With vibrant lyrics addressing his dark past WebsterX holds the torch for his city and lights the way to a bright future. Spreading positivity through his community WebsterX is a co-founder of a youth organization called FreeSpace. With impressive national press coverage and award winning music videos WebsterX has put a spotlight on Milwaukee's budding music community and continues to see his vision become a reality.