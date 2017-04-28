Event time: 8pm

presents

WebsterX:

Daymares Album Release Show

Friday, May 26

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Sam Ahmed, also known as WebsterX, is a recording artist from Milwaukee. Entrenched in his music, WebsterX delivers a message of hope with stories from his path to finding his own identity. With vibrant lyrics addressing his dark past WebsterX holds the torch for his city and lights the way to a bright future. Spreading positivity through his community WebsterX is a co-founder of a youth organization called FreeSpace. With impressive national press coverage and award winning music videos WebsterX has put a spotlight on Milwaukee's budding music community and continues to see his vision become a reality.