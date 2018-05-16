Wednesday Concert Series: Ellie Quint, soprano & Rhonda Kwiecien, piano

Suggested donation, $3.00. For more information contact Michael Batcho at 414/276-9814, ext. 305 or www.stjohncathedral.org.

About the Series: In February 2002 the Wednesday Noon Concert Series was begun. For the most part, each Wednesday year round half-hour concerts take place between 12:15 and 12:45. A variety of performers, including choir, guitar, cello, piano, organ, voice, string trio, harp and others, provide a mid-day respite to downtown workers and guests. Though a freewill offering is taken, there is no charge to attend the concerts. The Wednesday Noon Concert Series is the only on-going series of its kind in the Greater Milwaukee area. It was voted “Best Music Before Sundown” by the Shepherd Express in 2008.