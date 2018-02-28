Wednesday Concert Series: Michael Batcho, organ
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
About the Wednesday Concert Series
In February 2002 the Wednesday Noon Concert Series was begun. For the most part, each Wednesday year round half-hour concerts take place between 12:15 and 12:45. A variety of performers, including choir, guitar, cello, piano, organ, voice, string trio, harp and others, provide a mid-day respite to downtown workers and guests. Though a freewill offering is taken, there is no charge to attend the concerts. The Wednesday Noon Concert Series is the only on-going series of its kind in the Greater Milwaukee area. It was voted “Best Music Before Sundown” by the Shepherd Express in 2008.