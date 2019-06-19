Wednesday Night Live: Bella Cain (6pm)

With amazing musicianship, high energy performance, musical variety, and a sound all their own…Bella Cain is winning the hearts of many all over the Midwest. Rockin' country with a twist!

Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.