Wednesday Night Live: The LoveMonkeys (6pm)

Iconic Milwaukee cover band,The LoveMonkeys have been entertaining Milwaukee fans for more than 25 years. Their high-energy, jam-packed performances are filled with pop hits, reggae rhythms and one-of-a-kind medleys. It's always a great time with The LoveMonkeys!

Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.