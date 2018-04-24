Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages))

Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211


Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Tuesday Open Mic

8pm (doors open and sign-up starts 7:30pm)

$2 cover

2 songs or 10 minutes of spoken word and all performers receive an audio CD of their performance!

Acoustic musicians, poets, comedians, all talents are welcome on our stage.  Hosted by Sandy W. 

All-ages, drinking w proper ID.
Info
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-04-24 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-08 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-15 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages)) - 2018-05-22 20:00:00