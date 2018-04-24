Tuesday Open Mic w/host Sandy Weisto (sign-up 7:30pm, all-ages))
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Tuesday Open Mic
8pm (doors open and sign-up starts 7:30pm)
$2 cover
2 songs or 10 minutes of spoken word and all performers receive an audio CD of their performance!
Acoustic musicians, poets, comedians, all talents are welcome on our stage. Hosted by Sandy W.
All-ages, drinking w proper ID.
Info
Live Music/Performance