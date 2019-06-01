It's Wellness Weekend and we're celebrating all things that are good for you! We'll have so many incredible local producers as well as health & wellness vendors sampling their sampling better-for-you foods.

There will be discounts on lots of products and we'll be raffling off gift baskets with health & wellness items too!

Save on these fantastic wellness brands (sale prices valid 5/30/19-6/26/19):

👉🏻 GAIA - 20% off

👉🏻 Renew Life - 20% off

👉🏻 Carlson's - 20% off

👉🏻 Alaffia Body wash, lotion and soap - 20% off

👉🏻 Garden of Life CBD, Keto, Collagen and Dr. Formulated Probiotics - 30% off