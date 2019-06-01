Wellness Weekend
Metcalfe's Market 6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
It's Wellness Weekend and we're celebrating all things that are good for you! We'll have so many incredible local producers as well as health & wellness vendors sampling their sampling better-for-you foods.
There will be discounts on lots of products and we'll be raffling off gift baskets with health & wellness items too!
Save on these fantastic wellness brands (sale prices valid 5/30/19-6/26/19):
👉🏻 GAIA - 20% off
👉🏻 Renew Life - 20% off
👉🏻 Carlson's - 20% off
👉🏻 Alaffia Body wash, lotion and soap - 20% off
👉🏻 Garden of Life CBD, Keto, Collagen and Dr. Formulated Probiotics - 30% off