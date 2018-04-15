WERQ & Brew for Big Brothers Big Sisters!
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Area WERQ instructors are teaming up with Mobcraft Brewery with the perfect pairing of dance fitness and delicious local brew to raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Milwaukee! We'll have a 90-minute booty shaking playlist and fantastic beverages to choose from, along with a raffle and information about how to be involved with your local BBBS. What goes better than beer & dancing? Beer and dancing for a great cause!
