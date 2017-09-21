The West Allis Players presents: Sherlock Holmes:The Final Adventure

Event time: 7:30 pm October 6,7,13,14 2:00 pm October 15

teven Dietz’s play based on the original 1899 play by

William Gilette and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The world’s greatest detective has seemingly reached the end of his remarkable career when a case presents itself that is too tempting to ignore: The King of Bohemia is about to be blackmailed by a notorious photograph, and the woman at the heart of this crime is the famous opera singer, Irene Adler.

With his trusted companion, Doctor Watson, at his side, Sherlock Holmes pursues first the case, and then the affections of Miss Adler—and in doing so, marches right into the lair of his longtime adversary, that malevolent genius of crime: Professor Moriarty.

In this spirited, fast-moving and thoroughly theatrical adaptation,

Steven Dietz presents Holmes at the height of his powers—

surrounded by all the elements that fans of his exploits have come to expect:

danger, intrigue, wit, humor and surprise.

“The game is afoot, Watson—and it is a dangerous one!”

Price: Adults $15, Seniors and Students $13, Children 12 and under $10. Available at the door or at westallisplayers.org, wawarec.com or at The West Allis/ West Milwaukee Rec. Department, 1205 South 70th St, West Allis.