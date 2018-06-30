West Allis West Milwaukee Student Art Exhibit

Be My Story is an exhibit by select West Allis-West Milwaukee art students to be exhibited at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis, from June 30 through July 15, 2018.​ ​An Opening Reception with student presentations will take place on June 30, from 7-8pm.

​“We chose to create pieces with a storyteller theme because it is such a strong factor in the lives of most students,” said Dan Walker, Coordinator of the WAWM Summer Talent Review, who has led various programs that enrich students gifted in the visual arts. “Story-telling creates strong visuals and very personalized concepts for students to share.”

This unique summer visual arts program identifies and recognizes talent by using district-wide nominations from teachers, coupled with clearly outlined criteria. To select the students, Walker relied on art teachers from each elementary and intermediate school to nominate a handful of students who show strong artistic ability and self-discipline. Over twenty five students, grades 3 to 8, were selected for this summer's program which runs two groups from June 18 to June 29.

This year, they are examining and documenting the works of three artists: James Rizzo, Brooklyn-born pop artists, who encompassed a linear, childlike style, vibrant colors, and zany imagery; Faith Ringgold, African-American quilter who re-interpreted its function to tell stories of her life and the struggles of the black community; Romero Britto, Brazilian-born artist who developed a graphic, pop-cubist style marked by bold colors, playful themes, and abstraction.

During the two-week exhibit, visitors to Inspiration Studios will have the opportunity to provide feedback by voting for their favorites in three categories: ​ Idea Einstein for most successfully realized concept or idea; Wondrous Writing for the most thoughtful and well composed reflection on their creative process and overall experience; and ​ Bob the Builder for the most technical construction.

Reception guests can meet the student artists, view the exhibit, and vote for their favorites during the Opening Reception on June 30, 7:00-8:00pm, which is free and open to the public, and during other Inspiration Studios events. Audience favorites and other participation awards will be presented to students during Awards & Closing Receptions on Sundays, July 8 and 15, at 2:00pm.