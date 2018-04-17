West Bend Theatre Company Audition Notice: Much Ado '80's musical (May 8-9)

West Bend Theatre Company is calling for cast members for an ‘80’s rendition of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, which plays August 23-26, 2018 and features sing and dance. Directed by Adam Czaplewski. Proceeds benefit Concordia University Wisconsin Theatre programs.

We are seeking volunteer actors for 12 men, 4 women, and a dance ensemble, ranging in ages from ‘teens - 50’s. Some roles may involve singing or dancing. Auditions take place May 8th & 9th at the West Bend Masonic Lodge. Actors may schedule an audition on our website, wbtheatreco.com, or via Facebook.

Audition Dates & Location:

May 8th & 9th

West Bend Masonic Center

301 N University Dr,

West Bend, WI 53095

How To Sign Up:

Sign up for Audition times on our website (https://www.wbtheatreco.com/auditions-muchado/), or on Facebook, or contact info@wbtheatreco.com

Please prepare a one-minute classical, comedic monologue.

Callbacks: Wednesday, May 9th, at the West Bend Masonic Lodge from 6:00-9:00 PM and will include readings from the script, choreography, and a small singing portion for certain roles. Please plan to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time and complete the Google sign up form prior to arrival.

While it is preferred that you attend both auditions and callbacks, it is not necessary to be cast in the show. If you are unable to make one of the days, or if you can make neither but would still like to audition, please contact the director at adamcza3@gmail.com.

Much Ado About Nothing Play Synopsis:

About Nothing occurs during a visit by Don Pedro, and his entourage at Leonato's club.

It is a comic romance between Leonato's daughter, Hero, and Claudio: Claudio loves Hero and Hero loves Claudio. It seems nothing can tear them apart. Beatrice (Hero's cousin) and Benedick both love and despise each other. It seems nothing can bring their love together.

Don Pedro, Leonato's long-time friend, helps Claudio propose marriage, with some momentary confusion about who the suitor is — Don Pedro or Claudio.

The self-proclaimed villain, Don John, is eager to get back at his brother for a past discretion and Claudio and contrives a malicious plot to lead Claudio into believing that he has witnessed Hero in a compromising situation on the night before her wedding day.

Meanwhile, Dogberry (a comically bumbling police chief) and his men on night watch stumble on the plot by Don John and Borachio.

About the West Bend Theatre Company

West Bend Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization that produces excellent theatre and gives back to the community. A portion of each show’s proceeds benefit a local non-profit organization. Learn more at www.wbtheatreco.com