West Allis Players presents “The Cemetery Club”
West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
The Cemetery Club
by Ivan Menchell
Directed by Erico Ortiz
Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to their husband’s graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready t begin a new life;Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. which nearly breaks Ida’s heart.
Performances:
7:30pm on March 8, 9, 15, 16, 2019
2:00pm on March 17, 2019
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Seniors and Students, $8 for Children 12 and under.