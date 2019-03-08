West Allis Players presents “The Cemetery Club”

The Cemetery Club

by Ivan Menchell

Directed by Erico Ortiz

Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to their husband’s graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready t begin a new life;Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. which nearly breaks Ida’s heart.

Performances:

7:30pm on March 8, 9, 15, 16, 2019

2:00pm on March 17, 2019

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Seniors and Students, $8 for Children 12 and under.