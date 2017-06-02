×

The Westown Farmers’ Market is open every Wednesday, June 7 –October 25 (except July 5) from 10a.m. to 2p.m. The market is host to 13 lunchvendors which include a variety of food trucks, local restaurants and foodcarts. Shoppers can also enjoy prepared food selections, handcrafted art& jewelry, and locally grown produce from over 50 onsite vendors during thepeak of the season.

New vendors for this year’s market include:Funky Fresh Spring Rolls (grilled nontraditional spring rolls); Press. Waffles(authentic Belgian Liège waffles); Encanto/The Cozy Zone (handmade jewelry andart work); Chillwaukee (hand crafted ice pops); Kettle Range Meats (hormone &antibiotic free meat); Honeypie (ready to eat mini sweet and savory pies); C.Adams Bakery (made from scratch bakery items); and Whatever Comes Naturally(natural produce, soap and essential oils). For a list of all vendors expectedat this year’s market, please visit: http://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/westown-farmers-market/westown-farmers-market-vendors.

The market also has a full schedule of music and events forpatrons to enjoy. See the below schedule for the performance lineup.