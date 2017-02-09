"What Was Always Yours and Never Lost": Indigenous Experimental Film Film shorts program curated by Sky Hopinka

Event time: 6pm

The short films in this program traverse a wide range of topics dealing directly and indirectly with indigeneity. The films assert identity and presence in the face of--and regardless of--colonial history and antiquated traditions of anthropology and ethnography. They make space for poetry, for beauty, and for movement between cosmological and visceral worlds--sometimes blurring the lines between the two. They claim what was always theirs, and celebrate what was never lost.

Note that these films include mature content.

A conversation with Sky Hopinka, a Milwaukee-based filmmaker, curator, and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, will follow the screening.

This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.