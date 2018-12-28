Whips w/New Age Narcissism and Devil’s Teeth

Members of Whips have done time in bands like Red Knife Lottery, Space Raft, Call Me Lightning and Hot Coffin, which gives you a sense of what they sound like: rock ’n’ roll in its fiercest, more pure distillation. And the group more than lives up to its impressive pedigree. Their 2017 album The Ride was one of the city’s meatiest, most fulfilling rock records in years. At this cross-genre bill Whips will be joined by two Milwaukee acts that seem to come from completely different worlds: New Age Narcissism, the ambitious hip-hop collective with a love of all things profound, and Devils Teeth, a surfy, cowpunk-inspired rock band with a ripping live show.