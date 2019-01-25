Whiskey Throttle

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Whiskey Throttle brings a new form of country to the table. They provide music with an edge, they rock without the roll, they bring a teeth gritting, boot stomping originality that we’ve never experienced at Saloon on Calhoun. Bring your dancing boots and your country moves, this a performance you won’t want to miss.

Info
Live Music/Performance
