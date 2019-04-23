WI Rare Disease Day at the Capital

Wisconsin State Capital 2 (Assembly Parlor West) East Main Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53702

Join us to discuss key Wisconsin legislative issues and to educate ourselves by listening to legislators and elected officials, patients, clinicians, advocacy groups, WI biotech, and the academic researchers who collectively race towards a cure. This event is a powerful experience for networking and community building.

Where: WI State Capital: Assembly Parlor

Cost: FREE!

• Noon - 1:00pm: Lunch / Networking

• 1:00pm-3:00pm: Panel Education Sessions

‣ 1 - 2pm: Step Therapy

‣ 2 - 3pm: Science & Medicine - Newborn Screening

• 3:00 - 4:30pm: Annual Meeting

Who: Everyone is welcome! Presenters include:

‣ WI State Legislators and Government Officials

‣ Affected Individuals & Families

‣ Clinicians & Researchers

‣ Advocacy & Patient Support

‣ WI Biotechnology

Wisconsin State Capital 2 (Assembly Parlor West) East Main Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53702
