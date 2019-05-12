Born and raised in Tennessee, songwriter Will Hoge made his name honing a blend of soulful Americana and heartland rock & roll. An extremely prolific songwriter with 10 albums under his belt and countless songs written for others (including a Grammy nomination for Eli Young Band’s number one hit, “Even If Breaks Your Heart,” co-written with Paslay), Hoge sees this next phase of his journey as an opportunity to explore even deeper into both his country and rock & roll roots. With a new album, ‘My American Dream’ under his belt, his return to The Back Room is not one to be missed!