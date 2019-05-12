Will Hoge

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Born and raised in Tennessee, songwriter Will Hoge made his name honing a blend of soulful Americana and heartland rock & roll. An extremely prolific songwriter with 10 albums under his belt and countless songs written for others (including a Grammy nomination for Eli Young Band’s number one hit, “Even If Breaks Your Heart,” co-written with Paslay), Hoge sees this next phase of his journey as an opportunity to explore even deeper into both his country and rock & roll roots. With a new album, ‘My American Dream’ under his belt, his return to The Back Room is not one to be missed!

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
